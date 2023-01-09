Community members built a small memorial for the Haight family and Gail Earl with flowers and stuffed toys. Courtesy of JD Johnson/KTVX

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4) — With permission from the family representative, Enoch City officials confirmed that the funeral services for Tausha Haight, her five children and Gail Earl will be held this Friday, Jan. 13.

The services will take place in La Verkin, a rural city in Washington County 45 miles from Enoch, for family and friends.

“The family will provide more information through their choice of methods,” the press release states.

Utah law enforcement agencies and the Utah State Medical Examiner are leading the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder-suicide, officials say. No further information is available at this time.

“While this intense investigation is continuing, our community appreciates the respect of the professional media, the thoughts and prayers of caring people across the world, and the offers for help,” said Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses, legal fees and a memorial fund in honor of Tausha Haight’s children.

“Enoch City officials invite everyone to do what good they can wherever they live and contribute to legitimate entities,” Dotson said. “We join with all who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and want to express our condolences to the family and friends of the victims.”