GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – A head-on collision left a man dead near Green River, Utah Saturday morning, with troopers shutting down a portion of US Highway 6, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP Trooper Mike Alexander says the crash occurred shortly before 6:20 a.m. on Westbound US-6 at mile marker 299, near the I-70 junction.

A black car was reportedly heading eastbound on US-6 when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi-truck. Alexander says the accident left the driver of the black car dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash, Alexander states.

Troopers are currently investigating the crash, and the highway is expected to be fully reopened by the end of morning.

No further information is available at this time.