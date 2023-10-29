WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A large brush fire, dubbed the “Berry Fire,” has broken out in Washington County, according to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue.

Officials said the main fire is on the east side of I-15. The winds, which are reportedly at around 40 mph, are pushing the fire south.

“We’ve got multiple units from Washington, St. George, New Harmony, and we’re trying to get a handle on the fire right now,” said Cpt. Tyler Ames, Hurricane Valley Fire.

Courtesy of UDOT

Courtesy of UDOT

Courtesy of UDOT

Ames said several homes have been voluntarily evacuated due to the fire.

“Anyone that’s going to be traveling north through Leeds on I-15, just know that traffic is going to be backed up quite a ways because of this fire and because of the smoke that’s going over I-15,” Ames said.

Crews are reportedly working on the freeway just north of Exit 22.

“Smoke is still pretty heavy at this time,” Ames said. Nearly 30 fire personnel are currently at the scene of the brush fire, which is reportedly affecting surrounding areas, including St. George and Harrisburg.

Utah Fire Info reports that the fire is estimated at 50 acres.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.