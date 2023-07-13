WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The northbound lanes of I-15 is backed up for miles in Washington County after a car crash closed both lanes.

The crash happened near Main Street in Washington City, near mile marker 12. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash has impacted both lanes on northbound I-15, bringing traffic to a halt.

Details on the crash have not been made immediately available. ABC4 has reached out for more information and will update this story when that information becomes available.

UDOT Traffic estimates the lanes will be closed for at least an hour, with the last update coming at 7:45 a.m. Commuters are recommended to use an alternate route, if possible.

