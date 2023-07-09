WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two hikers were rescued Saturday, July 8, after being stranded for 14 hours without food or water, according to the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue crews responded to the incident shortly before 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the two hikers were stranded on Pine Valley Mountain, south of Lloyds Canyon in Washington Co.

One of the hikers was reportedly severely dehydrated, officials say. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was able to access the hikers and hoisted one out.

That individual was taken to an ambulance and transported to the St. George Medical Center.

The helicopter then returned to get the second hiker, who reportedly refused medical treatment after being rescued.

No information regarding how the hikers became stranded is available at this time.