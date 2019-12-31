No more photo-only tours at Upper Antelope Canyon

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2011 file photo, a tourist take a picture of a beam of sunlight, surrounded by the Navajo Sandstone colors, inside the Upper Antelope Canyon slot canyon in Page, Ariz. Photographer-only tours will no longer be offered at the globally recognized Upper Antelope Canyon. The Arizona Republic reports tour operators of the slot canyon, known for its red-orange sandstone walls, announced last week that photo-only tours will cease. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) -Photographer-only tours will no longer be offered at the globally recognized Upper Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

The Arizona Republic reports tour operators of the slot canyon, known for its red-orange sandstone walls, announced last week that photo-only tours will cease.

The photographer-only tours have led to long wait times as professional shutterbugs try to get that picture-perfect shot. Visitors with cellphones and cameras on regular tours can still take photos.

But tripods will no longer be permitted. Guided tours are the only way tourists can reach upper or lower Antelope Canyon near Page in northern Arizona.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: