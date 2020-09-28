Wildfire ignited over the Veyo Volcano in Washington County, structures threatened

The Veyo Pool Fire along state Route 18 in Washington County (Photo: Katie Karalis, ABC4 News)

UPDATE 8:00 P.M.: The #VeyoPoolFire is impacting travel on SR-18, 1 lane is closed. The fire has grown to 400 acres, primarily driven by 15-25 mph winds.

VEYO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Fire and smoke erupted over the Veyo Volcano north of Dammeron Valley after a wildfire ignited along nearby state Route 18 highway Sunday evening.

State fire officials say the blaze, dubbed the Veyo Pool Fire, is now estimated at 75-100 acres. Structures are threatened, but no evacuations have been ordered yet.

Thick smoke is visible from areas along SR-18 about 15 miles north of St. George. Crews are working to establish containment lines and moved near the Lower Sand Cove Reservoir at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Additional air support including 4 SEATs and 2 LATs have been ordered.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Veyo Pool Fire burning along state Route 18 near Dammeron Valley in Washington County (Photo: Katie Karalis, ABC4 News)