Wildfire ignited over the Veyo Volcano in Washington County, structures threatened

Southern Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Veyo Pool Fire along state Route 18 in Washington County (Photo: Katie Karalis, ABC4 News)

UPDATE 8:00 P.M.: The #VeyoPoolFire is impacting travel on SR-18, 1 lane is closed. The fire has grown to 400 acres, primarily driven by 15-25 mph winds.

VEYO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Fire and smoke erupted over the Veyo Volcano north of Dammeron Valley after a wildfire ignited along nearby state Route 18 highway Sunday evening.

State fire officials say the blaze, dubbed the Veyo Pool Fire, is now estimated at 75-100 acres. Structures are threatened, but no evacuations have been ordered yet. 

Thick smoke is visible from areas along SR-18 about 15 miles north of St. George. Crews are working to establish containment lines and moved near the Lower Sand Cove Reservoir at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Additional air support including 4 SEATs and 2 LATs have been ordered.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Veyo Pool Fire burning along state Route 18 near Dammeron Valley in Washington County (Photo: Katie Karalis, ABC4 News)
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story