HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A new playground is opening in southern Utah, giving kids of all abilities, including those with special needs, a place to play.

The Rotary All-Abilities Playground will be located at Dixie Springs Park, at 3605 West and 2900 South in Hurricane. The park has all kinds of features that are welcoming and accessible to kids, including a wheelchair ramp that gives access to many of the playground’s toys.

All-Abilities Rotary Playground in Hurricane (Image courtesy of Hurricane Valley Rotary Club)

The park was made possible by the Hurricane Valley Rotary Club, a group of volunteers dedicated to helping solve humanitarian problems. The Rotary Club says the park has more than 30 play stations including an aeroglider, a big slide, a double-decker cone spinner, and a crawl tube.

The park will also have classic playground features including a variety of swings and slides.

The Rotary Club said the goal of the park was to increase the number of options for play for everyone in Washington County, especially for children with special needs.

The $600,000 project broke ground in February and will officially open for the public to enjoy on Friday, June 23 with a ribbon-cutting event at 9 a.m.