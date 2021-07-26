New information surfaces in case of Hurricane 4-year-old found dead in home

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Hurricane City Police and the State’s Medical Examiner is investigating after 4-year-old Kache Wallis was reported missing on Sunday, and was found dead hours later inside his home.

“Initially when we received the call, officers searched the home, as well as family members, had previously searched the home,” says Officer Dan Raddatz, the spokesperson for Hurricane PD.

Officers say Kache was nowhere to be found and they had reason to believe he was with a non-custodial parent.

“Eventually through the course of our investigation, we were able to get in contact with her, and to verify that she did not have any contact with the child,” says Raddatz.

That’s when police and detectives decided to search the home on the North 200 block in Hurricane once again.

“At which point the child was found dead inside of the home,” says Raddatz.

Officers say both parents were home at the time Kache went missing.

“Based on the situation surrounding where he was located, we can’t make a definitive determination of accident or otherwise this point in time, we’re waiting on information from the Medical Examiner’s Office before we make that determination,” says Raddatz.