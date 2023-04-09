GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — New information has been released on a gas leak that occurred in Grand Co. on Friday, April 7.

The Grand Co. Sheriff’s Office states that the cause of the release of natural gas was due to a TIW safety valve failure on tubing and Blind Ram failure on BOPE.

Representatives from Rose Petroleum and Wild Well Control are reportedly on location and making a plan for containment upon the arrival of more resources.

Road closures, including the Floy exit off I-70, Blue Hills Rd. at the 10-mile turn from 191, and all other access points within a one-mile radius of the wellhead site, will remain in effect until the wellhead is repaired and containment is verified, authorities say.

After the well is controlled, soil remediation will reportedly be performed around the wellhead.

“We kindly ask for the support of the community in avoiding this area until support services are able to fully remedy the situation,” officials say.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining is on site and the Division of Environmental Quality was notified of the incident.

No further information is available at this time.