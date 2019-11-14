New Human Performance Center opens at Dixie State

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – Dixie State University is marking the addition of its newest facility, the Human Performance Center, with a two-day celebration.

A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday at the HPC located at the intersection of University Avenue and Trailblazer Boulevard.

Photo: Dixie State University

University officials say the 155,000 square-foot facility brings together all of the areas of DSU’s Health & Human Performance department, including Exercise Science, Population Health, and Recreation & Sport Management. It will also house the first-ever graduate program in the College of Health Sciences, Master of Athletic Training, as well as provide the space necessary to partner with the University of Utah to offer Physical and Occupational Therapy programs in southern Utah.

“The Human Performance Center perfectly embodies DSU’s “active learning. active life.” approach to education,” DSU President Richard “Biff” Williams said. “We are excited to include the community in our continued growth and look forward to having them join us in celebrating this momentous occasion.”

The celebration will continue Thursday when the university will host the HPC’s inaugural Community Day from 3 to 9 p.m. Community members will have a chance to participate in numerous activities and experience the amenities of DSU’s newest addition to campus. Activities will include swimming, rock climbing, exercise classes and more.

