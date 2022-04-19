ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A new neighborhood community is coming to Southern Utah lending additional housing to the already existing housing shortage in Utah.

First Richmond American homes announced the debut of the Black Ridge Cove community. The new homes are now selling from the low 700s and are nestled at the foothills of Utah’s “Tech Ridge.”

The new neighborhood will have two “versatile” floor plans showcasing open layouts, modern design elements, and relaxing rooftop terraces.

The three-bedroom homes would have approximately 2,400 square feet with a community pool, playground, and pickleball court. The neighborhood will also be close to golf courses, Zion National Park, and popular state parks.

All homebuyers who choose to build a new home from the ground up in this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service.

Black Ridge Cove is located at 933 South Walker Way, St. George, Utah 84770.