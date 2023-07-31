SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) — Zion National Park is prohibiting campfires and smoking near dry plants, effective on Wednesday, August 2.

These restrictions will stay in effect until lifted by the park superintendent, according to the national park.

Zion National Park Fire Management Officer Lyndsay Fonger said it is important to not smoke near dry plants or build campfires in Zion Canyon to “protect people, property, and the park.”

Fire restrictions reportedly prohibit setting, building, attending, or using a campfire, including charcoal, in South and Watchman campgrounds, at picnic areas, or permanently improved places of habitation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stoves and grills fueled by petroleum fuels such as Liquid Propane Gas, butane, or white gas are allowed, according to the national park.

Additionally, the restrictions prohibit smoking, with the exceptions of smoking in an enclosed vehicle, developed recreation sites clear of vegetation, or other areas without vegetation. Those areas need at least a three-foot diameter of clear soil, according to the national park.

Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months, according to the national park.

A wet winter and spring contributed to the growth of vegetation and now that those plants are drying out, an accidental fire start makes it more likely that the plants could burn quickly, according to the national park. Park officials said that grasses and other dry fuels present a significant fire danger to park visitors and facilities, especially at the campgrounds in Zion Canyon.

Park officials also remind the public to park cars away from dry plants, check trailer chains to make sure they do not drag, and that fireworks are prohibited at all times.