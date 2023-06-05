PAGE, Arizona (ABC4) — New information has been released regarding the houseboat fires that occurred on the Utah-Arizona line over the weekend.

Officials say the investigation started on Friday, June 2, shortly after 1:20 p.m. Authorities received a report of a vessel fire at the Wahweap Marina, located on Lake Powell near Page, Arizona.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which reportedly started on a houseboat docked near the Latitude 37 restaurant.

The fire quickly spread to other houseboats, one of which that was pushed out of its boat slip and into the marina, then stopped by breakwater which then caught fire, a release states.

Officials say more than half a dozen houseboats momentarily caught fire.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution in the area, and that impacted areas are closed to public access at this time. “Staff are assessing which sections of the dock were not compromised by the fire and will advise when boat slips are cleared for safe harbor,” the release states.

There were no fatalities in this incident, officials say, though two people were evaluated on site for smoke inhalation by Kane County EMS.

This incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service.

No further information is available at this time.