New Chick-fil-a location coming to Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new Chick-fil-A is coming to Utah and is set to officially open for business on Tuesday, Dec. 7.



The new location will be opening in St. George with limited dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru services. Guests can also take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A App, a press release says.

The company also announced that in place of the traditional first 100 grand opening celebration, Chick-fil-A has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in Washington County and will surprise this group with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The chicken chain has also partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank in honor of the new restaurant opening to help in the fight against hunger.

The new location will be at Bluff Street and Blackridge Dive in St.George. The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is forecasted to bring 140 full and part-time jobs to the Washington County community.