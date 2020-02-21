Nevada suspects allegedly forced entry into St. George residence with a knife, demanded money

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – A Nevada man is behind bars and detectives are looking to question another suspect in connection to an armed burglary at a home in St. George Thursday.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told ABC4 News the incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at a townhome near 1735 W 540 N St.

Residents said they heard a knock on their door, noticed the peephole was covered and assumed it was one of their roommates, according to police. Instead, they allegedly found two men, one holding a knife, who forced their way inside.

Police said that according to witnesses, 20-year-old Leemaurie Wilson of Henderson, Nevada, was searching the home holding a pocketknife in his hand.

“Apparently [a resident] owed them money, and they came to get that money,” Atkin said. “When she couldn’t provide it they decided they were going to take some items.”

One male resident hid in the bathroom. Fearing for his and his roommate’s safety, he called 911, urging dispatch to hurry, police records show. As soon as law enforcement arrived, the suspects fled the scene. One ran away, while Wilson raised his hands in the air, according to police.

“A knife matching the description from our victim was found on his person,” said Atkin.

Officers said they took him into custody while he allegedly denied ever taking the knife out of his pocket. He was transported and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility on first-degree felony aggravated burglary.

ABC4 News spoke with the victims, who said they are still frightened by this incident and are making sure their doors are locked at all times.

Neighbors said that while they find the incident frightening, it doesn’t make them feel any less safe in the community.

“It’s a statistics game. It’s still incredibly unlikely that anything is ever going to happen to you here,” said neighbor Kain George.

Police are reminding residents to not feel pressured to open any door if they feel something is suspicious.

“Hang back until you’re comfortable and when in doubt, call the police because we will certainly check that out for you,” said Atkin.

Wilson remains in custody on $20,000 bail.

