Nevada man killed in crash on Old Highway 91 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Nevada man died in a crash on Old Highway 91 in Washington County Monday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on Old Highway 91 near mile marker 15 when the 69-year-old Mesquite resident lost control of his truck and drove off the side of the highway.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest upright on its wheels. The driver who was wearing his seatbelt was pinned inside the truck, according to deputies.

Witnesses initially attempted to pull the man from the truck, but when he succumbed to his injuries, they stopped until first responders arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies said the crash is under further investigation.

