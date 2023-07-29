BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Nevada man, 29, drowned at Minersville Reservoir on Friday, July 28, according to the Beaver Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., police received a call regarding a man that entered the water near the spillway at Minersville Reservoir.

The caller reported that the man had entered the water to cool off, but that he was unable to keep afloat due to the high current.

Authorities say the man then went underwater and never resurfaced.

After searching for around 20 minutes, authorities found the man’s body nearly 300 yards from the spot where he initially entered.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

“We want to remind the public to use caution and floatation devices when entering water. Our thoughts are with the family during this tragic time,” Beaver Co. Sheriff’s Office stated.

Utah Highway Patrol, Division of Wildlife Resources, Minersville Ambulance, Minersville Fire, Beaver Fire, and Beaver Co. Search and Rescue also responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.