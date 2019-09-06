Neck Fire burning thousands of acres near Lund

IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah fire officials reported a new wildfire burning in a remote section of Iron County.

The Neck Fire is impacting an estimated 3,500 acres about 15 miles east of Lund. It is 0 percent contained as of Thursday night.

Officials said it is burning grass and sagebrush, but no structures are threatened.

Crews are on the scene fighting the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and was originally reported to the Color Country Interagency Dispatch Center at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

