CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Cedar City celebrated its rich agricultural history over the weekend with its Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival.

Fall is a special time of the year for the city, as it means harvesting crops and the yearly tradition of trailing livestock from high mountain ranges to the desert for winter. “May we never forget the people, animals, and resources that built such a great community and legacy,” the festival’s website states.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, just about 1,000 sheep were herded from Cedar Mountain pastures down to Cedar City’s Main Street, providing a glimpse of the Old West and its livestock heritage to spectators along the route.

It is the “highlight event” of the festival and “probably one of the most unique parades in the country,” the website states.

Courtesy of CCPD

“We are very pleased and proud that once again [the sheep] parade down Main Street and be celebrated for all they represent,” the website states.

The first sheep were reportedly herded up from town to Cedar Mountain in 1870, and every year since then they have made the trek from the mountain to the valley, making their way through Cedar City.

Horses, wagons, antique tractors, bag pipe bands, youth groups, stock dogs, and historic and modern sheep camps also took part in the procession.

After the parade, the tractors and sheep camps were on display at Cross Hollows Events Center.

“Thank you for the patience and support from all the volunteers from so many resources. It was a great success!” the Cedar City Police Department posted to social media.