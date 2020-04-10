‘Near miss’ landing for hot air balloon in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A hot air balloon had a ‘near miss’ landing Friday, as ABC4 viewer Quinn Passey describes.

According to Passey, the hot air balloon had a difficult time landing on the side of the hill behind his St. George home.

After landing, Passey said the balloon was walked up the trail into a subdivision, where it was fully deflated.

What others are clicking on: