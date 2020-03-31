Navajo Nation establishes emergency medical stations as COVID-19 cases rise

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) There are 148 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Navajo Nation, Navajo health officials announced Monday.

The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center also reported there are now five confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

The 148 cases include the following counties:

San Juan County, UT: 6

Navajo County, AZ: 69

Apache County, AZ: 16

Coconino County, AZ: 32

McKinley County, NM: 9

San Juan County, NM: 15

Cibola County, NM: 1

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said health care officials and emergency responders are working to fully establish medical stations in Chinle and Tuba City, Ariz. to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Navajo Nation officials are also working with FEMA to get much needed equipment.

The Navajo Nation also issued a new Public Health Order to extend the current “Stay at Home Order” and implemented a curfew for the entire Navajo Nation that requires everyone to stay home from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., seven days a week.

