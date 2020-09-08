Navajo Nation calls for formal investigation after two members die at Fort Hood Army Base

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona (ABC4 News) – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer are asking for a formal investigation into the recent deaths of two Navajo Nation members died at the Fort Hood Army Base in Texas.

Pvt. Carlton L. Chee collapsed during a training exercise on Aug. 28 and passed away on Sept. 2.

Army Spc. Miguel D. Yazzie lost his life on July 3, also while stationed at the Fort Hood Army Base. Spc. Yazzie enlisted in the Army in 2016 and served as an Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator and was previously stationed in South Korea prior to his death at the Fort Hood Army Base.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the families of Pvt. Chee and Spc. Yazzie. We spoke with the families of Pvt. Chee and Spc. Yazzie and they have many concerns and questions related to inconsistent information and details provided by military officials. It is very troubling that while they are mourning the loss of their loved ones, they are not receiving adequate and timely factual information regarding the time leading up to their deaths,” said President Nez.

The families stated that they suspect that foul play may have contributed to the deaths of Pvt. Chee and Spc. Yazzie, who are among 28 military men and women who have lost their lives while stationed at Fort Hood Army Base.

“Our concern is not only for these two members of the Navajo Nation, but for the many Navajo men and women who are serving in every branch of the military around the world. As you know, the Navajo people have a long and proud history of serving in the Armed Forces at a higher per capita rate than any other demographic in the United States. This is not only a call for a congressional inquiry, but it is a call for accountability and answers for the families that are grieving for their loved ones,” stated Vice President Lizer.

Pvt. Chee is survived by his parents, five sisters, fiancé, and two sons. The family is requesting donations through their GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Additional Information on Spc. Yazzie was not released.