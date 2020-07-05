Multiple fires ignite on 4th of July in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News, St. George News) – Firefighters in St. George were very busy trying to keep multiple fires from spreading that had ignited in several areas Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m. a fire started on the Black Hill beneath Tech Ridge during a large fireworks display.

According to St. George News, another fire was reported at The Ledges off State Route 18 at around 10:30 p.m., and another one started in the brush near the St. George Veterans Center.

Brush fires were also reported near Middleton Drive and Red Hills Parkway, Hope Street and Main Street, and in Nisson Park in Washington City, among multiple other locations.

You can read updates on these fires at https://www.stgeorgeutah.com.