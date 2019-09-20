At least four people dead, multiple critical injuries in bus crash near Bryce Canyon

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several agencies are responding to a bus crash on Highway 12 in Garfield County where authorities are reporting there are at least four people dead and multiple others with critical injuries.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Highway 10 is currently closed as they investigate the crash but said they have confirmed 12-15 people are very critically injured.
The bus was carrying Chinese speaking tourists, according to UHP.
This is developing story, we will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.