At least four people dead, multiple critical injuries in bus crash near Bryce Canyon

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several agencies are responding to a bus crash on Highway 12 in Garfield County where authorities are reporting there are at least four people dead and multiple others with critical injuries.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Highway 10 is currently closed as they investigate the crash but said they have confirmed 12-15 people are very critically injured.

The bus was carrying Chinese speaking tourists, according to UHP.

At least four fatalities are confirmed in the #SR12BusCrash. Multiple critical injuries. UHP PIO is enroute from Salt Lake and will be on scene as soon as possible. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 20, 2019

Troopers are en route to a tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon on SR-12. Multiple Air ambulances and rescue crews have been dispatched. We will update as more information comes in. Please avoid the area and let first responders work. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 20, 2019

This is developing story, we will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

