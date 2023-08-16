SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A great horned owl will be in far less distress after being taken in by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and treated for its injuries.

Brandon Behling with DWR said the department recently received a call about the “owl in distress” at the Carbon County Road Department yard and went for its rescue. When conservation officers arrived, they said they found the great horned owl struggling to take flight, hiding beneath some equipment.

Great horned owl rescued by Division of Wildlife Resources (Image courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Conservation officers and a biologist were able to safely capture the owl and took it to the Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the care of sick, orphaned, and injured wildlife, in Price for treatment.

X-rays of the owl discovered it didn’t have any broken bones, but had suffered a soft tissue injury on one of its wing wrist joints and was unable to take flight.

According to Behling, the owl will go through a brief rehabilitation to mend its injuries before it will be released back into the wild to take flight.

Great horned owls are a common sight across Utah. The Red Cliff Desert Reserve said the three-and-a-half-pound bird is Utah’s largest resident owl and lives throughout Utah, including populated cities. They typically prey on a variety of animals, including mice, rabbits, ducks, fish, squirrels and more.

The Division of Wildlife Resources said it’s because of the Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitation, the great horned owl will be able to achieve the “best possible outcome” to get back into the wild.