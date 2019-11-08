Motorcyclist killed in crash on Old Highway 91 in Hurricane

Southern Utah
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old year man is dead after a crash in Hurricane Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane police said the crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck happened near 200 North Old Highway 91 just before 4 p.m.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling on Old Highway 91 when the driver lost control and crashed into the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, but police said he was awake and speaking to first responders.

Both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, but police believe the impact cause the driver to lose his.

The occupants of the pickup truck, a man and woman, were not hurt in the crash.

The identity of the man who died was not released.

