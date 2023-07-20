ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A St. George woman was taken into custody after allegedly driving under the influence, leading to a collision with a motorcyclist who suffered critical injuries on Wednesday.

Susan Marie McKinney, 66, now faces a third-degree felony charge of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 2450 East. Witnesses told first responders that the driver of a car, later identified as McKinney, turned left but did not have the right of way. An oncoming motorcyclist with the right of way struck McKinney’s car in the intersection.

The motorcyclist reportedly suffered serious injuries including a broken pelvis and head trauma.

A St. George Police sergeant said when speaking to McKinney, her speech was “slurred” and she “struggled to concentrate and follow directions.”

The sergeant conducted an evaluation test and reported seeing several clues of impairment. McKinney allegedly struggled to stay upright during the one-leg stand test, and kept falling over and had to catch herself.

McKinney reportedly told St. George police she takes prescription drugs, which the Sergeant said he recognized as prescriptions that can “impair a person’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.”

St. George Police then took McKinney into custody and booked her into the Washington County Jail on the above charge.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police worked to investigate the crash and clean the wreckage. Eastbound traffic from Red Cliffs Drive was diverted while westbound traffic remained open. Traffic on 2450 East was closed in both directions.

The intersection was reopened around 1:30 p.m. the same day.