GUNLOCK, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was rescued on Saturday, May 27, after crashing and being found approximately 60 feet from the road in Southern Utah.

Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue (DVFR) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on Gunlock Road in Gunlock, Utah, soon after 8:20 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials located the rider and determined that his injuries were serious enough to necessitate a technical rescue using a Stokes basket and rope to move the patient to a secure location.

Air transport was requested, and the patient was moved to Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue for paramedic care. Soon after, the patient was transferred via helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital.

Courtesy of Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue

The Gunlock Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.

DVFR also issued a reminder for “everyone to use caution and appropriate speeds when traveling Gunlock Road. We also recommend wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle.”