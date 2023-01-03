ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A St. George man was arrested for riding a motorcycle at 139 mph and running from police on Monday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Dason Janda, 19, is facing charges of failure to stop or respond at the command of police (third-degree felony) and reckless driving (class-B misdemeanor).

On Jan. 2, at around 2:20 p.m., a UHP officer was patrolling State Route 7 near milepost 5 when he saw a red motorcycle traveling westbound in the opposite direction. The officer estimated that the motorcycle, later identified as a Ducati Panigale V4, was traveling “at an extremely high rate of speed,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Using his front radar antenna, the officer was reportedly able to clock the motorcycle at 139 mph in a 65 mph zone, and he immediately turned on his overhead lights. The affidavit states that the motorcycle then slowed to around 100 mph.

After the motorcycle passed, the officer pulled through the median and attempted to catch up to it, but the rider “looked at [the officer] as he passed and took off,” the affidavit states.

The officer reportedly quickly lost sight of the rider and contacted dispatch to see if there were any St. George Police officers in the area. The affidavit states that a medical unit had seen the bike going northbound on River Rd.

After searching for the motorcycle, the officer saw the rider heading eastbound on Brigham Rd. and “attempted to shadow” the motorycle.

The officer reportedly saw the motorcycle make a turn on River Rd. He then relayed the information to dispatch, and UHP helicopter Star9 was launched after hearing the information.

Star9 spotted the rider, who had reportedly “pulled over and sat down on a curb” in Washington City.

The man was taken into custody, telling police that the motorcycle belonged to his father, and that he had a motorcycle learner’s permit.

Janda was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges previously stated.