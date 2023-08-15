HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A fire engulfed a mobile home at the Zion RV Park on Tuesday, injuring five people who climbed through a window to escape, according to Hurricane Valley Fire District.

Authorities were dispatched to a structure fire around 1 a.m. on Aug. 15 finding an RV-style trailer “pretty much fully engulfed” in flames, according to HVFD Captain Tyler Ames. Five individuals who had been inside the structure at the time of the fire reportedly climbed through a window to escape the flames.

All five occupants were injured, several of which received life-threatening burns and injuries. They were all treated and transported to the St. George Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Police say the mother, age 26, a 4-year-old child, and a 1-year-old were in critical condition and flown to Las Vegas to receive further care, according to HVFD.

“The Hurricane Valley Fire District sends its thoughts and prayers to the patients and their families,” the press release said.

The fire destroyed everything inside the trailer and damaged mobile homes on each side of the trailer. One of the adjacent trailers is uninhabitable and the other received minor damage to its exterior.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. The State Fire Marshall’s Office will be bringing their K-9 to assist in the investigation, according to Captain Ames.