ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — On winter days, license plates from across North America can be found in the desert immediately west of St. George. Many of the visitors are there to climb the jagged, sunbaked boulders in an area known as Moe’s Valley.

For rock climbers, the location offers some of the best bouldering in Utah. But recent developments over a proposed highway through the nearby Red Cliffs National Conservation Area might put the future of the climbing destination in jeopardy.

Tyler Webb, board member with the Southern Utah Climbers Alliance (SUCA), said Moe’s Valley, which is also beloved by hikers and mountain bikers, could be at risk of being sold and developed, if not protected by local or federal agencies.

“If these areas were shut down, it would be a huge loss for the national climbing and mountain biking and hiking communities, because they would lose access to all those areas that are unique,” he said. “It would be a real tragedy for everybody.”

A photo of a desert tortoise. (Courtesy of the Southern Utah Climbers Alliance)

The threat to the area comes amid a larger debate over building infrastructure in St. George, one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities, and efforts to preserve the surrounding desert’s unique landscape and critical habitat for plants and animals, such as the endangered Mojave desert tortoise.

The ramifications of a recent lawsuit have climbers, conservation groups and county officials urging people interested in the future of southern Utah to submit comments to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The ongoing scoping comment period is set to end this month.

A win-win-win deal

Until recently, development wasn’t a looming possibility for Moe’s Valley, even though much of the land is owned by the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), the largest developer in the area.

The reason the area was thought to be safe was due to an agreement laid out ahead of a 2021 decision by BLM and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to give right of way to the Northern Corridor highway project.

As mitigation for the highway cutting through protected desert tortoise territory, Washington County and SITLA offered to put in reserve the nearly 7,000-acre area on which Moe’s Valley is located. It’s a section of the county’s Red Cliffs Desert Reserve called Zone 6.

Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke, who worked on the Northern Corridor project deals for years, described the agreement to preserve Zone 6 as a win-win-win.

“It’s a win for transportation, it’s a win for desert tortoise, and it’s a huge win for recreation,” he said.

A group of boulders is pictured in Moe’s Valley. (Courtesy of Southern Utah Climbers Alliance)

But now the deal is in limbo, and it’s unclear what the future holds for Moe’s Valley (and the rest of Zone 6).

Last month, the federal agencies announced that they are going to revisit their analysis of the highway project’s environmental impact statement. This came following a settlement reached with conservation groups who filed a lawsuit against the highway, which would connect roadways in the northwest and northeast of St. George.

Holly Snow Canada, executive director at Conserve Southwest Utah, one of the conservation groups behind the lawsuit, said that Congress established the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area in 2009 with the goal of protecting the area’s ecological, scientific and wildlife resources.

“That’s incompatible with a high-speed, four-lane highway through the middle of it,” she said.

No to the highway, no to Zone 6

If the federal agencies opt to scrap the plan for the Northern Corridor, it would also nullify the deal to protect Zone 6, according to Clarke, the county attorney.

Were that to happen, it would leave open the possibility for SITLA to develop the Moe’s Valley land, as it is SITLA’s mandate to create revenue for the school system.

While SUCA, the climber group, doesn’t have an official stance on the Northern Corridor, it is currently teaming up with Conserve Southwest Utah and other interest groups to find a way to preserve Zone 6, Moe’s Valley and all of the desert tortoise habitat in the conservation area.

This week, SUCA and Conserve Southwest Utah signed a letter to the editor in St. George News saying that county administrators have taken “the short-sighted position that citizens have to choose between preserving one area or the other: If we say no to the highway, they say no to Zone 6.”

The county attorney, however, says he doesn’t see a legal way forward that protects both Zone 6 and the slice of the conservation area over which the highway would run.

Signs posted in Moe’s Valley urge climbers and others to leave comments with the Bureau of Land Management. (Courtesy of Southern Utah Climbers Alliance)

Currently, BLM and the Fish and Wildlife Service are holding a public comment period on their reconsideration of the Northern Corridor project.

All parties involved — from SUCA to county officials — are urging Utahns to weigh in on the future of the red desert that surrounds St. George. The comment period ends on Dec. 28.

“The more comments we can get saying we want this area protected, the better it is for our case,” said Webb, with SUCA.