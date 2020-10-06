Moab police trying to catch suspects in ‘rash’ of bike thefts

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Moab are trying to catch suspects after a rash of thefts have hit their city over the last several weeks.

In a post on the Moab City Police Department Facebook page, officers said they have been working overtime to combat the thefts.

“We’ve recovered several bikes, made two arrests, developed multiple leads, and continue to work the case,” the post states. “Unfortunately, the thieves are still active and two more bikes were stolen on Sunday night from the parking lot of a local hotel.”

Police posted photos of the actual bikes that were stolen.

If you see either bike or have information that may help in the investigation, please contact dispatch at 435-259-4321.

