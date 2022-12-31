MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Moab City Police Department has requested the public’s help in locating an alleged aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping suspect.

The suspect, Jair Ortiz-Comacho is wanted for several violent felonies related to the domestic assault and kidnapping of a female who was stabbed earlier today, according to the department’s social media post.

Officials say Ortiz-Comacho is 26 years old, 5’8″, 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near the City Market in Moab wearing a gray shirt, black jacket, jeans, and white shoes and is believed to have left the area on foot.

If you have any information, please contact Moab PD at (435) 259-4321 or call 911 immediately. Do not approach him as officials say he is armed and dangerous.