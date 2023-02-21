MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A Moab man has been arrested after months of alleged threats, vandalism as well as possession and production of psychedelic drugs, according to the probable cause statement.

Christian Wright, 39, has been arrested after allegedly causing thousands of dollars in damage by placing stickers on properties and making claims that he would kill or aim his gun at members of his community as part of an anti-noise pollution movement.

According to the affidavit, the investigation into Wright began in June 2022 after he allegedly contacted a former County Attorney on Facebook messenger saying, “I will also personally murder the owners of Epic 4×4 with an ax in their homes in front of their families if they do not move their predatory abusive business away from my home by the end of the summer. I have PTSD and I have a legally justifiable avenue for murder. I do not care if I am executed in retaliation for this.”

Two months later, an acquaintance of Wright’s gave documents to Moab City Police Department that she said Wright had given her “in the event that anything happened to him,” the affidavit said.

The papers allegedly included alarming statements such as “I am declaring war. You are invited,” “Dead tourists don’t rent UTVS,” and a letter to his mother saying “I should murder your husband for being the terrible parent he is.”

Later that month, Wright reportedly began telling people at his work about a supposed conspiracy where the U.S. government had murdered a woman. He claimed he had uncovered information about the cold case. He was then fired from his job after saying these and other concerning statements at work, according to the statement.

Authorities say there is also a record that the FBI possibly looked into Wright in 2018 after he reportedly “called for shooting up a National Rifle Association convention, the Republican Party, and Congress” on Facebook.

In September 2022, a former acquaintance of Wright reported that she had “very real concerns that Christian is going to hurt someone” after he allegedly purchased five AR-15 rifles and said he planned to break into Epic 4×4 to sabotage the business or stand outside to protest it. He also reportedly said he wanted to aim his rifle from his treehouse at his neighbor with a loud truck.

The former acquaintance said she had known Wright for many years and said “I seriously believe he is going to hurt or kill someone and/or himself. Christian seems detached from reality.”

She then said, “I am scared of Christian. I want him to get help. I want to protect the Moab community.”

Wright had begun allegedly placing and gluing custom-made stickers around the city of Moab, causing thousands of dollars of damage. The stickers had messages such as, “UTV NOISE IS CHILD ABUSE,” and “RENTING UTVS – MOAB HATES YOU,” according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 17, 2023, authorities obtained a warrant to search his home finding thousands of anti-UTV stickers, 400 marijuana gummies, three glass jars of psydechelic mushrooms, and an “inactive psilocybin grow operation” that his girlfriend said was used to grow the mushrooms, according to the affidavit.

Authorities also located a shotgun, rifle, handgun, and five AR-15 rifles that Wright says he bought for self-defense. Many of the firearms were loaded and located in easy-access positions around the house, authorities say.

Wright has been arrested and detained on 7 charges including criminal solicitation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and criminal mischief amounting to $1,500 to $5,000 of damage.

Wright was booked in the Grand County Jail on Feb. 17.