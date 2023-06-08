MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Moab City Police Department said it took a man into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to stab a former coworker that he had problems with in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

Martin Garcia Bogarin, 23, is now facing a second-degree felony charge of attempted homicide.

According to eyewitness accounts, Bogarin had been employed at the Moab restaurant up until the manager let him go for missing several shifts. Bogarin reportedly attempted to contact the manager saying he didn’t come in because he had problems with a coworker and he was worried he “may end up assaulting him if they continue to work together.”

Bogarin arrived at the restaurant on Wednesday and allegedly told two employees that he was planning on attacking his coworker. Once the coworker arrived, the employees said Bogarin handed over his wallet, lighter, and a pack of cigarettes, admitting he was going to go outside to attack.

At this point, Bogarin allegedly attacked the coworker with a box knife while yelling at him as he sat in the driver’s seat of his car. Witnesses say the coworker was able to escape out the passenger side of the car and ran from Bogarin as he chased him around the vehicle, “swiping and stabbing at him.” The coworker reportedly pleaded for Bogarin to stop and drop the knife, to which Bogarin responded that he was “going to kill him.”

Moab City Police arrived on scene and separated Bogarin from the victim a short time later. According to the booking affidavit, Bogarin charged toward the victim while officers attempted to defuse the situation, prompting one officer to kick him in the hip and another officer to fire his taser. Officers were able to safely take Bogarin into custody.

Witnesses said Bogarin yelled at his coworker in Spanish while being taken to a patrol car, saying when he gets out of jail he is going to come kill him.

Police said the coworker suffered lacerations to his hand, which required stitches. He was treated and released later that day.

Bogarin and the coworker also reportedly lived with each other for a short time before Bogarin was kicked out. According to a social media post by Moab City Police Department, Bogarin confronted his coworker after “hearing he was talking trash.”

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.