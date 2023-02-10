MOAB, Utah (ABC4) –A Moab girl was hiking with her friends in Kane Creek Canyon when she fell off the trail and died.

Around 4:10, Moab Police Department received a call that a hiker had fallen off of the Moab Rim Trail.

Her friends said she got too close to the edge and appeared to die instantly. According to police, she fell approximately 30 feet.

The girl was a 17-year-old who attended Grand County High School.

According to Assistant Chief Lex Bell of the MPD, Search and Rescue used ropes, harnesses, and other technical equipment to carry her down the cliff further. The fire department was then able to use a ladder truck to bring her the rest of the way down to the road.