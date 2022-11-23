MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A Missouri woman was arrested in Moab accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at three different locations across the city on Monday, Nov. 21.

Crystal D. Carlson, 41, of Missouri, was arrested on three counts of forgery (third-degree felony) and one count of possession of marijuana (Class ‘B’ misdemeanor).

According to the booking affidavit, Carlson went to a Moab gas station and purchased four cartons of cigarettes, allegedly using a counterfeit $100 bill. When the gas station realized the bill was fake, they notified the police. Police say they took a description of Carlson and the vehicle she was in by using surveillance video.

Moab City Police reportedly found the vehicle at another gas station in town and made the approach. According to the affidavit, the officer noticed a woman, matching Carlson in the passenger seat of the vehicle while a man placed firewood into the back.

As the officer spoke to the two, Moab City Police reportedly received calls from two other locations in Moab that they had been paid counterfeit money. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Carlson at the other locations and police had an employee identify Carlson as the suspect.

Carlson was taken into custody at the Moab City Police Department where she allegedly admitted to using the fake money. Police say they found more counterfeit bills, along with marijuana, in her purse.

According to the affidavit, Carlson had been alleging using the counterfeit money to go cross-country toward California and had multiple receipts from several other states. Carlson reportedly has an outstanding warrant in Missouri for possession of a dangerous weapon while in the process of stealing a car.