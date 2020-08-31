Missing St. George woman found murdered a ‘rare find in a human being,’ loved ones say

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A missing St. George woman who was found dead last weekend in western Iron County is believed to have been murdered.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement authorities received a call of a body found Aug. 23 in a remote area. Investigators indicated the woman’s body “had been in the area for some time.”

The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Stevie Shay Wilkerson, 26, who had been reported missing Aug. 9 in St. George. Wilkerson had last been seen leaving the Claridge Inn on Bluff Street, according to police.

“There was no evidence to say that she was taken against her will or that she was in danger,” St. George police officer Tiffany Atkin said in regards to the missing person’s report. “There was no information leading to that.”

A Facebook post written by the victim’s mother a day after she went missing indicated she believed her daughter had been kidnapped and taken hostage by a man and a woman she “accidentally crossed paths with” at the Red Roof Inn in St. George.

“Please help me find my beautiful baby girl,” The mother wrote Aug. 10. “They are armed and have threatened to kill her.”

“Stevie was a rare find in a human being, with her soul so pure and heart so full of love,” her friend Emily Bennett wrote in a statement to ABC4 News. “No one can understand the evil in today’s world, and we’re all having a hard time believing how anyone would ever want to harm such an innocent person.”

“I never had a friend love me as much as she did. Stevie was shy and quiet to those she didn’t know, but once you got to know her, she would do anything for you,” Bennett added. “What happened to her has left us all with so many unanswered questions and we all want justice.”

Iron County sheriff’s detectives have not released a cause of death. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 435-867-7500.