Missing man found dead at Lake Powell

Southern Utah

by: Mercy Owusu

Courtesy: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

PAGE, Arizona (ABC4 News) – A 33-year-old man who was reported missing was found dead at Lake Powell Saturday.

The National Park Service (NPS) Rangers at Glen Canyon National recreation area said they received a report of a missing person on Sunday, August 11 at about 9:30 a.m.

Albert Shortman was reportedly last heard from at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 10, according to officials.

NPS rangers, the Glen Canyon Dive Team, and Utah State Parks conducted a land and water search in the Swim Beach area and found Shortman dead near the Wahweap Swim Beach on Lake Powell.

Officials said Shortman died from an apparent drowning.

Shortman was pronounced dead by the Coconino County Medical Examiner and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

