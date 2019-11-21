Missing hikers body found in Zion National Park

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The body of missing hiker reported on Wednesday has been found in the Angel’s Landing area of Zion National Park, according to St. George News.

Officials said Zion National Park authorities were notified around 5:30 p.m. of a missing hiker and Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to a report of someone who had fallen in the Angel’s Landing Trail.

Search and Rescue searching for the hiker Thursday morning found a body that matched the description of the hiker.

More information is expected to be released following a joint investigation with Zions park officials and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An update will be provided once those additional details are released.

