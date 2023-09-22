ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A 14-year-old girl has been missing out of St. George for over two weeks, according to St. George Police.

Keisha Jolene Gomez ran away from home the night of Sept. 5, police said. She is reportedly believed to be “couch hopping” with friends in the St. George area.

Police said that according to Utah law, it is illegal to harbor a runaway. “We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keisha Gomez call police immediately,” St. George Police stated.

Courtesy of St. George Police

Gomez is described as 5′ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

If you see Gomez, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 23P023976.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.