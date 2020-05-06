Men who saved drowning kids on Virgin River speak out

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) — As temperatures heat up and the public heads outdoors, first responders in Southwest Utah want to remind people of the dangers of fast-moving water that’s rising due to snow melt.

Riding his handcycle Sunday afternoon wearing his blue jeans, tennis shoes, and his hearing aids, 71-year-old Kim Pollock said he had no plans to go jumping in the Virgin River.

Kim Pollock (KTVX)

When he noticed a group of four kids on inner tubes from the Man of War Bridge near SunRiver in Bloomington Park heading for a drop-off in rapidly moving water, the St. George resident tells ABC4 News he knew they were headed for danger — and he needed to help.

“The situation was surreal and things sort of slowed down,” Pollock said. “I realized there was no one else around. The first one, a girl, fell in, and she was screaming, and the water just churned. She went under and back up.”

Pollock said one of the kids was able to continue downstream, but the three others fell in and struggled to keep their heads above the surface. Paralyzed due to polio, he said his first plan was to stick out one of his crutches so they could grab on, but the sheer force of the currents pulled him under as well.

“Someone said you see your life flash in front of you,” Pollock said. “Well I didn’t see my life, but I saw about 15 years of my life go in front of me here.”



Virgin River (KTVX)

Holding onto one branch with one arm and reaching out as far as he could with the other, Pollock said he brought one kid to shore but felt exhausted. He said he doesn’t know what would’ve happen if a bicyclist and his wife hadn’t rode by.

St. George resident Chester Richardson said he jumped into the river too.

“When we pulled up, we heard someone screaming, ‘They’re drowning, they’re drowning!” Richardson said. “They were kind of holding onto me and pushing me down, and their heads were going up and down.”

“I started to get a little scared. Then I felt a rock under one of my toes and I was able to step on it for a second and lodged them free and bring them to shore,” he added.

Authorities said luckily no one was injured. Both men said they don’t consider themselves heroes.

“I don’t feel like a hero,” Pollock said. “I feel like I was just at the right place at the right time. I call myself an accidental hero.”

