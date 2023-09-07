BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) — Get ready, snowbirds. The winter season is coming and that means slopes and ski resorts are getting ready to open.

Southern Utah’s Brian Head Resort officially set a targeted opening date for Friday, Nov. 10 and resort officials say there will be plenty of improvements for visitors to enjoy.

Brian Head spokesperson James Graven said in a press release Brian Head has invested over $1 million in improvement projects for the resort. One such improvement is new gladed terrain using the trees under the Windflower Lift and extra glading on the Shotgun Trail.

“The newly gladed trails allow guests to easily explore tree skiing in-bounds, and help maintain a healthy forest,” said Graven in a press release.

The resort also expanded its snowmaking coverage on the Lower Aught trail, which Graven said allows the resort to open more early-season terrain. This was done with a half-million investment into better snowmaking equipment, which reportedly provides better early-season snow conditions and a more consistent base.

“An amazing team of passionate individuals and expansion to our snowmaking capabilities helped us be the first resort to open in Utah last season,” said Brian Head Resort General Manager Marilyn Butler. “With temperatures already dropping, our team has been hard at work making new trails and improvements to provide our guests a wonderful experience and longer season again this year.”

Courtesy of a strong winter in 2022, Brian Head Resort was able to open early for what was its longest season in over 60 years. Graven said the resort could see another great year thanks to forecasted early-season predictions and the predicted El Niño weather pattern.

For more information, including information on tickets and season passes, visit Brian Head Resorts’ website.