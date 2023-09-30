ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A man reportedly took his life after an attempted robbery and police chase in St. George, according to the St. George Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, a citizen reportedly noticed a suspicious vehicle near Nelson Circle and Bloomington Drive in St. George.

Police said the male driver exited the vehicle and attempted to break into a nearby residence, however, was confronted by the homeowner.

The suspect then threatened the homeowner with a weapon before leaving in a vehicle that had been stolen out of Spanish Fork, according to SGPD.

The citizen and victim both called 911, according to SGPD, and relayed the vehicle description and license plate number to dispatch. An officer in the area reportedly located the vehicle on I-15 near exit 2 and attempted to stop it.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit endured, according to SGPD. Washington County Deputies reportedly joined in the pursuit, which crossed into Arizona and Nevada.

Police said the suspect carjacked a vehicle in Mesquite during the pursuit.

The vehicle was eventually stopped, and the suspect fled on foot before taking his own life, according to SGPD.

The Mesquite Police Department is currently on scene and working with SGPD on a joint investigation.