Man spotted in community while under quarantine now cleared, no longer threat to public

HURRICANE (ABC4 News) – A Hurricane man who had been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, but has not yet tested positive himself, may face criminal misdemeanor charges after police say he disobeyed an order to self-quarantine.

Hurricane City Police Chief Lynn L. Excell announced during Thursday’s city council meeting that officers spotted the unnamed man roaming the community while the Southwest Utah Public Health Department had ordered him to stay inside his home.

Chief Excell said officers spotted the man on Thursday at Hurricane Equipment Rentals, a heavy equipment rental store at 715 W. State St, which is on the same block as the police department.

The police chief said he was having an “intense problem” with the individual, who had not returned his numerous phone calls and messages.

“We are going to file criminal charges every time they are seen out in the community and we can get somebody to sign a statement,” Excell said during the city council meeting.

Hurricane Police made contact with the individual on the phone Friday, when he promised he would comply with his order.

“I talked to him on the phone, and he promised me dead on that he wouldn’t go to his mailbox and he wouldn’t leave his house,” Excell added. “We’re taking this seriously, and we’re trying to do everything we can for the health, safety, and welfare of our community.”

Hurricane Police say charges for violating an order to quarantine would include a class B misdemeanor for the first violation and a class A misdemeanor for each time an individual is spotted after that.

The man’s quarantine is now lifted and he is no longer a threat to the public, according to authorities.