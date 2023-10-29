SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was rescued on Friday after being stuck on a rock wall for around 12 hours during a climb at Indian Creek, according to San Juan County Search and Rescue.

On Oct. 27, search and rescue crews responded to Generic Crack climbing wall at Indian Creek on a report of a man who slipped while climbing, causing his knee to become stuck in the crack of the wall.

Officials said the man became stuck at around 8 p.m. and his climbing partners tried to free him, but to no avail.

Upon responding to the scene, rescue crews determined a Classic Air Medical helicopter would need to be called in to fly crew members to the top of the cliff, where they would then repel down to the stuck individual.

After a reported several hours of trying to free the man, crews called in Grand County Search and Rescue for more assistance.

“With their help the male was free and on the ground safely,” officials said.

The man was reportedly stuck on the wall for around 12 hours before finally being freed. Officials said he only suffered minor injuries.

“A huge thank you to our partners Classic Air Medical and Grand County SAR,” San Juan County Search and Rescue officials said. “Without them this rescue would not have been possible.”

No further information is available at this time.