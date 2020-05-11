Man shot, killed in murder-attempted suicide in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) — A man was shot and killed in Cedar City on Sunday by a gunman who later shot himself and was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers with the Cedar City Police Department responded to the 100 West Block of Sunset Drive at approximately 10:38 p.m. after a report of shots fired, where they found 47-year-old Jeremey Hunter, who had died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said 26-year-old Chaz Bennett fled the scene on foot and was located a short distance away. Officers said they saw he had two rifles and ordered him to drop the weapons. Bennett reportedly fled on foot a short distance before shooting himself.

Officers immediately began securing the rifles and rendering aid before transporting the suspect to the hospital, according to police. He was later flown to another hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and active, and a motive for the deadly shooting is currently unknown. ABC4 News will update this story as we learn more details about the case.

If you or someone you know needs help, there’s the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.

