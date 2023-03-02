WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been sentenced to prison after he hit and killed two motorcyclists in Washington County in April 2022.

John Brett Sartor, 49, was found guilty on two felony counts of automobile homicide at the Fifth District Court in St. George on Thursday, Feb 23. He was sentenced on the same day to one to 15 years in prison for each felony and will be serving the two sentences consecutively at the Utah State Prison.

Sartor was accused of killing two people in April 2022 after his vehicle drifted over to another lane and crashed into a motorcycle on Old Highway 91.

According to court documents, authorities responded to a car crash on Old Hwy 91 near Gunlock around 4:20 p.m. on April 3, 2022.

The caller reported that the crash was a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle. Upon arrival, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper found two deceased individuals on the right shoulder of the road, both wearing motorcycle helmets.

An investigation later revealed that the Accord, driven by Sartor, was northbound on Old Hwy 91 and drifted over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic, hitting head-on a motorcycle carrying a woman and man. The two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say medical staff indicated they could smell alcohol on Sartor when they were preparing him for transport to the hospital. Additionally, he has a revoked driver’s license for alcohol offenses.

Sartor was on parole during the time of the crash. He was sentenced to prison for driving under influence in 2021.