WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the man was riding a motorcycle near the Warner Valley area of Washington County on Saturday, Feb. 4, when he reportedly fell off a cliff. His watch then alerted officers of the crash and Search & Rescue crews, deputies, and a Life Flight helicopter were all dispatched to rescue him.

Officers found the man and stabilized him before transporting him to a hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. While he was found in critical condition, officials say he is expected to recover.

Officers respond to smartwatch alert after man falls off cliff on his motorcycle. (Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

His identity and details regarding the fall have not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.